COVID-19 testing at Sunnyview complete; all residents negative with five staff testing positive

COVID-19 testing is complete for residents at Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton, and all residents received negative results. The nursing home reports the antigen testing was done using equipment sent to the facility from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Five staff members tested positive with two of those having symptoms and tested at the hospital drive-through site. The other three received positive results using the antigen test without symptoms. Results were pending the afternoon of Wednesday, September 2nd for follow up tests at the hospital drive-through for those without symptoms.

The Grundy County Health Department conducted contact tracing on positive staff members. They and identified close contacts are isolating at home for 14 days.

More testing is required before Sunnyview can transition to Phase 2 of reopening. The facility is required to complete another round of testing next week before port visits and medical appointments can begin again. Residents are only taken to appointments when medically necessary. Video visits can be scheduled with residents until the porch visits resume.

Sunnyview notes it is following guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

