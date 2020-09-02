Staff member at Chillicothe R-2 School District tests positive for COVID-19

Chillicothe R-2 Superintendent Dan Wiebers reports the school district has been notified a teaching aide at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19.

District staff and the Livingston County Health Center have contact traced individuals who may have come into contact with the teaching aide. The health center notified those who were within six feet of the person for more than 15 minutes, and they are required to quarantine until September 14th.

Wiebers says students under quarantine will transition to distance learning until they are cleared to return to school buildings. Middle school staff will work with those students to make the move to distance learning.

The Chillicothe Middle School will remain open to students not under quarantine.

Wiebers advises parents to contact a health care provider if their children become symptomatic of COVID-19. Questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the Livingston County Health Center at 646-4506.

Contact the Chillicothe R-2 School District Office for more information regarding the positive case in the district at 646-4566.

