COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Adair County

The number of COVID-19 cases among Adair County residents continues to rise.

One week ago, the Adair County Health Department reported 72 cases year to date. One week later, the total case count stands at 84. Five were reported last Monday. Since then, Adair County Health has been notified of seven additional cases. Four of those cases are related to area meat-processing plants. Three, involving a 19-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 71-year-old female, resulted from community spread.

“Community spread” means how those individuals were infected with the virus is undetermined.

Although the Governor decided to ease restrictions throughout the State as of Tuesday, Adair County continues to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Jim LeBaron, administrator of the Adair County Health Department said despite easing of restrictions, people need to continue taking precautions of washing their hands, maintaining social distancing, and wearing masks in public when distancing is difficult.

LeBaron said the continued spread in Adair County isn’t just a problem for residents who work in area meat-processing plants. The community spread indicates the virus is circulating outside of those plants and randomly infecting people randomly.

Adair county health reports 21 persons are in isolation while the rest have cleared quarantine.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 19 Shares