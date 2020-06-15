The Livingston County Children’s Wellness Committee will host the 12th Annual Back to School Bonanza on Tuesday, July 28th at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center, located at 206 Locust Street in Chillicothe.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, changes have been made to the format of the event to allow for social distancing, including two sessions, one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents will sign up for a 15-minute appointment, arrive at their designated time, register and then pick up backpacks and exit the event. Unlike previous years, families are asked to send one adult and not bring children if possible to reduce the number of persons in attendance. There will be no vendors at the event.

Also, new this year, registration is open to Livingston County students entering Kindergarten through 12th grade. There are NO financial requirements to take advantage of this community offering, all Livingston County students, including homeschooled children, are welcome to register.

Parents must register students for the event online, or submit a paper application, in order to receive the free backpack and school supplies. Online applications can be found at http://extension.missouri.edu/livingston or at www.livcohealthcenter.com. Paper applications are available at the MU Extension Office and Livingston County Health Center. Applications are due on Sunday, July 12th.

This community event would not be possible without the generous support of local businesses, grants, and individuals. Since the event is now including Livingston County students in all grades, more funds will be needed to purchase school supplies. Anyone interested in contributing should contact Jessica Trussell at 646-0811 or mail the donation to the University of Missouri Extension Office at 511 Elm Street in Chillicothe. Checks should be payable to MU Extension.

