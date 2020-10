M and M Utilities will close Corporate Drive in Chillicothe on Monday, October 12th for street replacement on the west side of the railroad tracks.

The Chillicothe Street Department notes Corporate Drive will only be closed at the tracks. The work is anticipated to take three or four weeks, weather permitting.

A detour sign will be put up for businesses east of the tracks. The detour will include coming in on Ryan Lane east of Mitchell Avenue.

