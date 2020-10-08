Chillicothe Police Department awarded grant funds to assist with hazardous moving violations

The Chillicothe Police Department has been awarded grant funds for hazardous moving traffic violations for officer enforcement and equipment from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety, and Traffic Division. The grant will provide for 100% reimbursement for officer overtime enforcement and for traffic safety required equipment.

The police department will receive $16,222, which will be distributed to officers to work traffic enforcement overtime and for the purchase of two radar units. The Chillicothe Police note the funds will be reimbursed to the City of Chillicothe upon recoupment forms being presented to MoDOT detailing traffic violation enforcement and purchase of the radar units.

The funds will be divided into $10,000 for officer overtime and $6,222 for the radar units. Details from the enforcement actions will be provided to MoDOT and added to its statewide statistics record keeping.

Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel authored the grant, which runs from October 1st to September 30th.

