Contractors continue progress at Milan school; time capsule from 1925 discovered

The Milan C-2 School District reports contractors continue to progress with construction at the school.

A concrete floor was installed in the last few weeks in the kitchen/cafeteria-commons area, and several doors were removed to prepare for the new doors in several spots. The district notes the next step is for masonry blocks to be installed on the exterior walls of the kitchen/cafeteria-commons area.

Changes at Milan C-2 related to construction include the new library-media center being placed in the existing cafeteria to have options for circular growth, individual study, and other technology enhancements; the weight/training room being added to the north side of the current gym; the central office moving to the current modular building; and the classes in the modular building moving to the connected campus. The existing gym will remain as a competitive gym, and the Milan Athletic Booster Club is assisting with adding scoreboards.

The cornerstone on the northeast corner of the high school building was removed and preserved. A time capsule from 1925 was found underneath the cornerstone with the materials discovered inside being dried for potential display.

