Trenton student awarded scholarship from Missouri Corn Growers Association

The Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee has awarded a Missouri Corn Scholarship to a Trenton resident.

Hannah Persell will receive the $1,000 scholarship from the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council to help pay for her continuing education. Persell is a junior at the University of Missouri, where she studies agribusiness management.

This is the 24th year Missouri Corn Scholarships have been available for high school and college students. High school applicants must be in their senior year and Missouri residents from a farm or rural area. They must also plan to attend a two or four-year Missouri college or university and major in agronomy or a related subject. College applicants must be Missouri residents from a farm or rural area, be a junior enrolled in a Missouri four-year college or university, and major in agronomy or a related subject.

