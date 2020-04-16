Main Street Chillicothe to host drawing and essay contest

Main Street Chillicothe is hosting a drawing and essay contest for students in the community about what Downtown Chillicothe means to them.

Young people ages 11-years-old and younger can submit a drawing of their favorite part of Downtown Chillicothe. A drawing template is available on the Main Street Chillicothe Facebook page. Those aged 12 to 18-years-old can submit an essay up to 500 words describing how they feel about the Downtown area, their favorite part of Downtown, and what it does for Chillicothe.

There will be one winner for the drawings and one winner for the essays. The winners will be announced on Facebook, and each will receive a $25.00 Visa gift card.

The drawings and essays will be accepted until May 1st at mschilli@greenhills.net. Drawings can also be posted to the Main Street Chillicothe Facebook page.

