Concert to be presented by Trenton R-9 students

Vocal music will be heard Thursday night as performed by students of the Trenton Middle School and High School. The program is entitled “Sing Every Morning and Noon and Night.”

The presentation will be held at the First Baptist Church in Trenton on Thursday, October 11th at 7 pm.

Performances will be by the Trenton Middle School Choir, THS Concert Choir, and Gold Rush. Prior to, and following the concert, will be a bake sale in the basement of First Baptist Church to raise money for future trips to be made by the THS choirs.

Tyler Busick is the vocal music instructor for TMS and THS.