North Mercer Board of Education discusses new preschool building

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education finalized a letter at its meeting Monday evening in response to a request from the City of Mercer attorney.

The request was in regards to city drainage problems with the school responding that the district is not at fault regarding the complaint.

Construction of a new preschool building and ways to finance the project were discussed with the board to pursue financing options.

Graduation was set for the afternoon of May 5th, 2019 at 2 o’clock.

Seventeen policies were approved as developed by the Missouri Consultants for Education. Most are in response to new legislative requirements.