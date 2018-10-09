North Central Missouri College to host District 7 candidate public forum

North Central Missouri College’s National Government classes, taught by instructor Dr. Sterling Recker, will be hosting a District 7 Candidate Forum for incumbent Rusty Black (R) and challenger Dennis VanDyke (D) on Monday, October 15 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. in Cross Hall Lobby. The forum will be a question only format, with pre-screened questions submitted by students at NCMC. The forum is scheduled for one hour, and each candidate will be given 10-15 identical questions and two minutes to respond to each.

This event is open to the public, NCMC students, faculty, and staff arranged for learning purposes and not a debate; therefore, the candidates will only be answering questions submitted by students. The forum itself is not open for questions from the audience; however, at the discretion of the candidates, there may be opportunities for discussion after the forum is over.

“Now more than ever it is important for young voters to have their questions heard, and this forum is a great opportunity for students to see firsthand that our elected officials and candidates have answers for them,” said Dr. Recker. “This is also an event that will allow the community to engage with NCMC students, faculty, and staff. I think this will be an exciting forum that will demonstrate the concerns of both voters and the candidates who are hoping to represent them.”

For more information about the District 7 Candidate Forum, contact Dr. Sterling Recker at 660-359-3948 x1315.