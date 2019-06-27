Multiple activities are planned for Hale’s Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Activities will begin with an antique tractor cruise at 1 o’clock with the line-up for the cruise at the Hale tractor pull grounds. A car show will be on the northeast corner of Hale City Park from 3 to 9 o’clock. Sign up for a kid pedal pull will start at 3 o’clock, and the event will begin at 4 o’clock. Winners will receive trophies.

Other entertainment for children will include an inflatable bounce house and slide.

Pies for the baking contest and auction will be judged at 4 o’clock with cash prizes awarded. An antique tractor show for tractors from 1970 and older will be on the northwest corner of the Hale City Park from 4 to 9 o’clock.

A baby show will begin at 5 o’clock with two categories: birth to three years old and Prince and Princess for four-year-olds.

A food court will serve hamburgers, cheeseburgers, quarter-pound hot dogs, fish baskets, barbecue beef, french fries, homemade ice cream made with Shatto Dairy milk, homemade cake, and beverages.

The Independence Day Celebration will also include raffles and fireworks at dusk. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Contact Hale Horizons for more information at 660-565-2555.