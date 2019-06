Tickets for the Sliced Bread Days Carnival at Simpson Park in Chillicothe July 5th through 7th are on sale at a cost of $1.00 per ticket if purchased in advance.

Tickets can be purchased at the Chillicothe Hy-Vee customer service counter, Kelly’s Fireworks of Chillicothe, The Sliced Bread Market of Chillicothe, and the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through July 5th.

Tickets purchased at the carnival July 5th through 7th will cost $2.00 each with each ride requiring one or two tickets.