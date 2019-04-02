Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri hosts VOICE program

Third through fifth-grade students from Lathrop Elementary School learned about different occupations from real-world employees during a recent Vocational Opportunities Inspiring Children in Elementary program held by the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri.

During the VOICE program, students visit six stations, which represent career areas of which schools and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education try to implement recognition and exploration. Those areas include arts, business and technology, agriculture, health, and human services, and industrial careers.

Children can vote on their favorite station, discuss their experiences, and are encouraged to continue discussion of their experiences at home.

Schools interested in holding a VOICE program should contact Traci with the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri at 855-290-8544 extension 1080.

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri also participated in Network Advocacy Day.

Various nonprofits and agencies met with government officials at the Missouri Capitol building in Jefferson City to raise awareness of poverty in the state and the country.

More information on how the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri helps alleviate poverty in the area and more information may be obtained by calling the agency at 855-290-8544.