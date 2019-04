Several students from Princeton R-5 School participated in the District Solo and Ensemble Festival at Saint Joseph Saturday.

Princeton Music Teacher Jessie O’Dell reports Sierra Bruse received a rating of one on a vocal solo and qualified for state. Hannah Bruse received a two on a vocal solo, and Gillian Sapp got a two on a flute solo.

A trumpet trio made up of Samual Blanton, Charlee Prentice, and Jaylee Veatch received a rating of three.