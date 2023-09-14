Collision on Highway A near Moberly sends three to hospital

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway A, one mile south of Moberly, at approximately 11:00 a.m. on September 12, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Patrick M. Boone, 72, of Sturgeon, MO, and a 2020 GMC Sierra Truck driven by Terry T. Bagby, 81, of Huntsville, MO. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene by Prather’s Wrecker.

According to CPL Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the GMC Sierra Truck was traveling eastbound when it failed to yield and pulled into the path of the southbound Dodge Grand Caravan. The collision resulted in injuries to three occupants of the Dodge Grand Caravan.

Patrick M. Boone, the driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. Two other occupants of the Dodge Grand Caravan, Jan E. Boone, 52, and James R. Boone, 70, also sustained injuries. Jan E. Boone suffered serious injuries, while James R. Boone had moderate injuries. Both were also transported to University Hospital in Columbia by Randolph County Ambulance.

All involved parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Assistance was provided by the Higbee Fire Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, and Randolph County Ambulance.

Related