The Clio, Iowa Festival next week will celebrate 50 years.

Activities planned for August 7th include a kiddies parade at 10:30 in the morning and the big parade at 11 o’clock.

There will be a craft and vendor show, games, face painting, water bowling, a cakewalk, and a cornhole tournament. An ice cream social is at 6 p.m.

Music by Abbie Hullinger will also be presented on August 7th at 6 o’clock. Centerline will perform at 8 o’clock, and fireworks will be set off at dusk.

There will be a concession stand and drawings for prizes throughout the day at the Clio Festival. Tickets for the drawings are available from festival committee members. Participants do not need to be present to win.

T-shirts and cookbooks will also be available.

