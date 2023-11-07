Clayco to expand in St. Louis, investing $50 million and creating 400 new jobs

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, announced today that it will relocate and expand its St. Louis offices and operations center, investing $50 million and creating 400 new jobs.

“We’re thrilled to see an industry leader and long-time community partner like Clayco expanding its presence in St. Louis,” said Governor Mike Parson. “This significant investment is a testament to Missouri’s status as an ideal business location with the ability to provide for employers’ needs. We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Clayco as it grows and creates new, good-paying jobs for Missourians in the St. Louis region.”

Clayco, which has multiple offices in Overland and Clayton, will move 580 St. Louis-based team members to a renovated facility in Berkeley. The 230,000-square-foot office in NorthPark Development will provide space for more than 1,000 employees as the company hires additional team members over the next few years. Clayco’s Berkeley location will serve as a home for various subsidiaries and many of the company’s design-build construction functions, including operations, business unit leadership, architecture, process engineering, safety, IT, marketing, finance/accounting, and talent management.

“Missouri has played an important role in Clayco’s history,” said Bob Clark, Clayco’s Executive Chairman and Founder. “I grew up and started Clayco in the St. Louis region. This announcement and move ensures St. Louis and Missouri will remain an integral part of Clayco’s future. While we have a national footprint, the company is proud to employ over 1,500 people in Missouri, including our field labor and trades craftspeople. It is a high personal priority for me to do all I can to help the region regain the glory of its past. My family, Clayco leadership, and I are committed to engaging the community with our funding, our time, and our hands. We are grateful to Missouri and Berkeley for helping us reach this milestone.”

“This move signifies the momentous growth Clayco has experienced over the years as we take on new projects, expand our presence, and double down on our commitment to the community that gave us so much,” said Clayco President and CEO Russ Burns. “We plan to utilize the new corporate space to continue to deliver world-class solutions for our clients and provide our team with access to state-of-the-art technology and amenities while demonstrating our commitment to building a sustainable future.”

Clayco’s Berkeley location will be constructed according to its commitment to environmentally friendly building practices, using sustainable materials, waste recycling, green spaces, and alternative transportation measures. The company’s move also signifies its dedication to attracting and retaining top talent in the St. Louis area and building on the region’s positive trajectory. Clayco is devoted to benefitting the communities where it operates and partners with local organizations to support economic development, education, the arts, medical research, disaster relief, and opportunities for minorities, youth, and the underprivileged.

New jobs added as part of Clayco’s expansion will pay an average wage well above the county and city average.

For this expansion, Clayco will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The BUILD program, a program that helps companies embark on major investment and job creation expansions, will also be used by the company.

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast-track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects.

To learn more about Clayco, visit the Clayco website