Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards grants for water system evaluation to New Hampton and Jamesport

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded Clean Water Engineering Report grants to the towns of New Hampton at $62,470 and Jamesport $56,250. Each community will use the funding to evaluate its public wastewater system.

The grant provides funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. New Hampton and Jamesport will both use their grants to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service, and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. Both facility plans should be complete by April 2025.

“Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that supports the health and economic vitality of a community,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Through this grant, cities like New Hampton and Jamesport can assess their treatment systems and identify improvements for more effective operations. By upgrading these systems, they help protect public and environmental health and improve the quality of life for their communities.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department offers funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.