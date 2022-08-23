Classes began today for 12 area schools in northern Missouri, here are first day student enrollment numbers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Classes began today for area schools across northern Missouri for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Trenton R-9 School District had a first-day enrollment total on August 23rd of 1,018 in kindergarten through 12th grade. That is a decrease of 13 students from the first day last year. This year’s total included 376 students at Rissler Elementary School, 299 at Trenton Middle School, and 343 at Trenton High School. The largest grade is 10th with 101 students, and the smallest grade is seventh with 69 students.

Jamesport Tri-County R-7 had an opening day enrollment on August 23rd of 191 in preschool through 12th grade. That is up four from last year’s first day. There are 37 preschoolers, which includes students who are three and four years old. For the remaining students, the largest grade is ninth with 18 students. The smallest grade at Tri-County is sixth grade with six students.

Milan C-2 began August 23rd with an enrollment of 630 students in preschool through 12th grade. That included 344 students in preschool through sixth grade at the elementary school and 286 students in seventh through 12th grade at the high school.

First-day enrollment at Linn County R-1 on August 23rd was 193 in preschool through 12th grade. The largest grade is 12th with 18 students. The smallest grade at Linn County R-1 is fifth with 10 students.

Laredo R-7 had a first-day enrollment on August 23rd of 47 in kindergarten through eighth grade. That is up two from last year’s first day. The largest grade is third with seven students. Fourth and eighth grades at Laredo tie for the smallest grade with four students each.

Opening day enrollment at Grundy County R-5 on August 23rd was 135 in preschool through 12th grade. That is an increase of seven from last year’s opening day. There were 61 students at the elementary school in preschool through fifth grade and 74 at the high school in sixth through 12th grade. The largest grade is 11th with 17 students, and the smallest grade at Grundy R-5 is 12th with sixth students.

Chillicothe R-2 had an opening day enrollment on August 23rd of 1,733 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. That is a decrease of 23 from last year’s first day. The largest grade is 11th with 173 students. The smallest grade at Chillicothe is sixth with 116 students.

The Newtown-Harris R-3School District had a first-day enrollment on August 23rd of 76 in kindergarten through 12th grade. That is up nine from last year’s opening day. August 23rd’s total includes 38 students in kindergarten through sixth grade and 38 in seventh through 12th grade. The total does not include three preschool students. The largest grade is 11th with 13 students, and the smallest grade at Newtown-Harris is fourth with two students.

First-day enrollment at South Harrison R-2 on August 23rd was 841 in kindergarten through 12th grade, which is up three from last year’s first day. The largest grade is 11th with 82 students. The smallest grade at South Harrison is 12th with 42.

Green City R-1 had an opening day enrollment on August 23rd of 269 in preschool through 12th grade, which was up three from last year’s first day. There were 132 students at the elementary school in preschool through fifth grade and 137 at the high school in sixth through 12th grade. The largest grade is 10th with 30 students. The smallest grade at Green City is third with 12 students.

Princeton R-5’s opening day enrollment on August 23rd was 339 in kindergarten through 12th grade. That is an increase of four from last year’s opening day. The largest grade is eighth with 35 students. The smallest grade at Princeton is third with 15 students.

First-day enrollment at North Mercer R-3 on August 23rd was 147 in preschool through 12th grade. That is down 17 from last year’s first day. The largest grade is fourth with 18 students. The smallest grade at North Mercer is seventh with six students.