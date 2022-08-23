Fifty eight properties sell at Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Fifty-eight properties sold for $31,117.08 in August 22nd’s Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale with a surplus of $7,243.09.

The sale began with approximately 75 properties offered for sale by the Grundy County Collector-Treasurer’s Office. The highest price bid was for a property in Trenton that went for approximately $6,100. Other properties that sold at the courthouse included 30 in Leisure Lake, 16 in Trenton, six in Liberty Township, three in Franklin Township, and two in Wilson Township.

Approximately 50 individuals attended the delinquent tax sale.