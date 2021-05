Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A dumpster will be set up on the east side of the Galt Square one day next week for citywide cleanup.

Items to be collected May 22nd from 8 o’clock to noon include furniture, mattresses, rugs, sinks and bathroom fixtures, lawn furniture, TVs, appliances, dismantled swing sets, discarded toys, and dry paint cans. Items to not be accepted for the Galt Citywide Cleanup include yard waste, tires, liquid paint, oil, toxic or hazardous waste, batteries, and construction or demolition waste.

