Teenagers from Braymer injured in ATV crash, both life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Braymer teens sustained serious injuries due to the loss of control of an all-terrain vehicle four miles west of Braymer on Thursday evening, May 13th.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, and the passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were transported by air ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The ATV traveled south on Sparks Road before running off the west side of the road and striking a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

Moderate damage was reported for the ATV and the Patrol notes neither teen wore safety equipment.

Related