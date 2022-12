WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton R-9 choirs will present a vespers service and a winter concert next week.

The Trenton High School Gold Rush will perform at the annual vespers service at the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 11th at 5 pm. The Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance will host the event.

The winter concert will be held in the Performing Arts Center on December 12th at 7 pm and will include choirs from the Trenton High School and Middle School as well as the THS Gold Rush.

