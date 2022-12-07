Audio: Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to perform free winter concert on December 10th in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will perform its free annual winter concert on December 10th. Doors to the Trenton R-9 Performing Arts Center will open at 2:30 that afternoon. The Bells of Christmas program will start at 3 o’clock.

The 27-member choir will sing Silver Bells, Jingle Bells, The Gift, and All Is Well. The 20-member orchestra will perform The Bells of Christmas, Carol of the Bells, and Christmas Comes Again…in About Three Minutes, and Highlights from A Christmas Festival. The choir and orchestra will combine for Sleigh Ride and White Christmas.

Linda Arnold directs the choir, and Chris Thomas is the orchestra conductor. Sonja Wimer accompanies the choir, and Cathie Lowrey accompanies the orchestra. There will also be an opportunity to Meet Your Musicians after December 10th’s concert in the THS Commons.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and has no sponsors. Orchestra Member and Donors Club Chairperson Terri Critten says the organization relies on donations for financial support.

The donors club is made up of individuals and businesses who give financial support to GRVCO, so the organization can present two performances each year. Information on the donors club will be available at the door.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to make a donation. Critten notes donations made by concert attendees allow the organization to offer its concerts for free.

The GRVCO also takes a special collection at its winter concerts for a local organization or group. Critten says the Trenton High School Music Department was selected this year.

Choir Director Linda Arnold says the choir will accept young people into the group as soon as they graduate from high school. Orchestra Conductor Chris Thomas says the orchestra is an audition-only group, and it will accept auditions from individuals who have graduated from high school or are mature and proficient in their instruments.

Anyone who would like to join the choir for a future performance should contact Arnold by sending a message on the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra Facebook page or email her at [email protected] Anyone wanting to audition for the orchestra should contact Thomas at [email protected]

More information on December 10th’s Bells of Christmas program can be found at grvco.com and on the Facebook page.

