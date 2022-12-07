Additional candidates file for open positions to be decided by voters in April 4th Municipal Election

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Candidate filing for the April 4th Municipal Election started December 6th.

Candidates who filed for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education are incumbents Jason Hostetler and Brandon Gibler. There are three open positions.

There is one race for the Chillicothe City Council. Incumbent Joshua Fosdick and Stacey Soper have filed for Third Ward Council Member. Other incumbents filing are Mayor Theresa Kelly, First Ward City Council Member Jay Reed Dupy, Second Ward City Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Council Member At Large Thomas Ashbrook. City Clerk Amy Hess and City Auditor Allison Jeffries also filed for reelection. They were sworn in for those positions in May.

There is also a race for the Livingston County Health Center Board. Incumbent Alvina Ann Benskin of Chillicothe, Sonja Nickole Daley of Chillicothe, and Clayton Benson Vadnais of Hale have filed for two open positions.

Incumbent Kenneth Lauhoff of Chillicothe filed for one of two open Livingston County Ambulance Board Member positions.

Candidate filing will continue until December 27th for those positions as well as other positions, including on other city councils and boards of aldermen, boards of education, rural fire districts, and townships.

