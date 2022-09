WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department will play the Chillicothe Fire Department in the Sixth Annual City of Chillicothe Battle of the Badges.

The charity softball game will be held at the blue field at Danner Park on October 1st at 5:30 pm.

Free will donations will be accepted to watch the game. Proceeds will benefit the Grand River Area Family YMCA Backpack Buddy Program.