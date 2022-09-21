Fall Festival kicks off on September 24 in Bethany

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Multiple activities are planned for the Downtown Bethany Fall Festival on September 24th.

There will be a car show around the square starting at 9 a.m., drag cars and autographs will be on the south side of the courthouse, and a bicycle safety course, a bike rodeo, and a cornhole tournament will be at the library pavilion. A wine walk will be held at downtown businesses from 1 to 5 o’clock.

The Gathering Place will be the location of a chili cookoff at 11 o’clock and a pie baking contest at 2 o’clock. Ventriloquist Kevin Horner will have shows at the Gathering Place, and there will also be an adult comedy show at the Gathering Place at 6:30 in the evening.

Line up for an ATV/side-by-side lighted parade will start at the fairgrounds at 7:45.

The Downtown Bethany Fall Festival on September 24th will also include vendors, balloon animals, a scarecrow contest, and rock climbing.