The Chillicothe Police Department reports a suspect was detained in reference to an assault in the 600 block of Saint Louis Street Wednesday afternoon, October 5th. A resident at the location had allegedly assaulted a worker.

Emergency services treated the worker for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken to the Hedrick Medical Center for an evaluation.

The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the name of the suspect or worker.