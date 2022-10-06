Grundy County Democrats host candidates in Trenton

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County Democrats gathered Tuesday evening to meet several candidates for office in the November Election.

U. S. Congressional candidate, Henry Martin, a U. S. Army veteran, and public school teacher, told the gathering that “Healthcare is front and center.” He continued, saying that we need to make sure that American food is American-sourced, American-produced, and American-owned. It is a matter of national security.” He believes that everyday Missourians deserve a strong voice in Washington – someone who will stand up to corporate giants. He stressed the point that this election is about our democracy and that the peaceful transition of power is essential to retaining our democracy.

Mike Baumli, Missouri State Senate candidate, grew up and worked on a farm. Education is his main interest, saying, “Missouri has been left behind, especially in education.” He stated that the voucher system hurts, especially in out-state Missouri. The candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives, Lois Pontius has 30 years of experience as a tax professional and would to restructure the state income tax schedule to make it more equitable to help middle and lower-income taxpayers. In addressing the issue of pro-choice, she prefers the term pro-responsibility. More support should go to affordable healthcare, affordable or free childcare options, and mental health.

The Democratic Committee finalized plans for the Missouri Days Festival parade and booth at the Fairgrounds.