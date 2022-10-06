Trenton man arrested for probation violation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation.

Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.

Johnson’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents accuse Johnson of possessing methamphetamine in February 2021.