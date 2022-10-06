Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri, conditions in the Green Hills Region remain constant

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri, however, this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map shows conditions in the Green Hills area have remained virtually the same as last week. This week’s map was released Thursday morning, October 6th, and is based on conditions as of the morning of October 4th.

There is still moderate drought in the Green Hills for the majority of Putnam, Sullivan, Linn, Livingston, and Caldwell counties as well as the southwest corner of Daviess County. It is abnormally dry in the rest of the Green Hills.

There is now severe drought in Northeast Missouri in parts of Adair, Knox, Macon, Shelby, Randolph, and Monroe counties. The conditions in the rest of the northern part of the state are about the same as last week with mostly moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions. There is still severe drought in parts of Chariton, Carroll, Ray, Clay, and Platte counties.

Extreme drought has expanded from the central part of Missouri to the west. Severe drought has also expanded from the central part of the state mainly to the south.

There is still exceptional drought in Southwest Missouri, and extreme drought in that area has expanded. Moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions have expanded in the rest of the southern part of the state. There is also now some severe drought in Southeast Missouri.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 93.86% of the state. Those conditions have increased by 12.34% from last week.

As of the morning of October 6th, Trenton was 3.03 inches below average for rainfall year to date. No rain was measured in the week ending the morning of October 4th. A trace of rain was measured in the 24-hour period ending October 5th at 7 o’clock in the morning.