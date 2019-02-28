Chillicothe Police Department releases results of “Click It or Ticket” operation

According to Rick Sampsel, Assistant Police Chief, the Chillicothe Police Department ticketed one motorist for not wearing a seat belt during the February 14 “Click It or Ticket“ Mobilization. Law enforcement agencies throughout Missouri participated in this statewide effort to get more motorists to buckle up—and save more lives.

During the enforcement effort, officers issued a total of 8 traffic citations including 1 seat belt ticket, 1 speeding ticket, 2 driving while suspended or revoked, 3 uninsured motorists and 1 expired registration. Twenty-five verbal warnings were issued for other violations.

Despite evidence proving the benefits of wearing a seat belt, thirteen percent of Missouri motorists are still not making it click. Even more concerning, more than six out of ten Missourians killed in traffic crashes are unbuckled.

“Seat belts are your single best defense in a crash,” stated Chief Maples. “We will continue to encourage drivers to make a simple, smart choice to buckle up and Arrive Alive.”

For more information on Missouri’s seat belt use, visit www.saveMOlives.com.