Tammy Hanes retires as court clerk after 33-years of service

A longtime court clerk in Grundy County, Tammy Hanes, is retiring February 28, 2019.

For 33-years, Mrs. Hanes has been clerk of the associate division, Grundy County Circuit Court. During her career, she has worked for only three judges: the late Herb Brown for a year and a half, the late Tom Pickett for 12 years, and for the last 20 years, Steve Hudson.

A reception honoring Tammy Hanes is being held from 2 until 4 o’clock this Thursday, February 28th in the second floor, Associate Division office, at the Grundy County Courthouse.