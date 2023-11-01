Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department at 613 Walnut St. released a detailed account of their activities on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The day saw a range of incidents from public relations efforts to responding to alarms and handling more serious cases.

At 8:43 a.m., officers escorted a funeral procession, ensuring safety and smooth traffic flow for the grieving party. Just under an hour later, at 9:32 a.m., an Animal Control Officer (ACO) picked up a stray cat on the 300 block of Calhoun.

Simultaneously, there was a report of trespassing near McCormick Street. The complainant only requested additional patrols in the area for the time being.

By 9:59 a.m., officers engaged in public relations activities at the children’s library, showcasing their commitment to community outreach.

Animal Control was once again on duty at 10:14 a.m. when they responded to a report of a dog in the 100 block of Polk Street.

At 11:36 a.m. officers were informed of a possible sex offense. However, it turned out the alleged crime fell outside the Chillicothe jurisdiction, prompting them to alert the relevant authorities.

Child custody concerns came up twice during the day. Once at 11:44 a.m. when officers explained the regulations, and again at 12:01 p.m., the callers were informed that it was a civil matter.

The 1700 block of Morningside witnessed an accident scene at 11:45 a.m., with officers taking a report of a driver leaving the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

The department’s ACO answered queries about stray dogs at 11:50 a.m., reinforcing the role they play in animal welfare within the community.

False alarms occupied the afternoon, with officers responding to alarms on the 600 block of BUS. 36 at 12:55 p.m., and again at 2:37 p.m. on the 2700 block of Washington. Additionally, a fire alarm was mistakenly activated at 2:43 p.m. in the 1400 block of Walnut.

A parking concern in the 1200 block of Cooper Street at 2:39 p.m. resulted in no violations. Shortly after, at 2:50 p.m., a business on the 1000 block of Graves Street provided information regarding an individual they wanted trespassed from their property.

The most significant event occurred at 6:41 p.m. when officers executed a search warrant on the 200 block of Brunswick Street. The evidence obtained is expected to advance an ongoing investigation.

In addition to these incidents, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and continued with various investigations.

The department concluded the day with a total of 103 calls for service, reflecting their unwavering dedication to serving the Chillicothe community.