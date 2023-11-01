Trenton Municipal Utilities announces planned water outage and boil advisory

Local News November 1, 2023November 1, 2023 KTTN News
Boil Water Advisory News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Trenton Municipal Utilities issued a boil advisory for several locations within the city today. Residents in the affected areas are advised to boil water for consumption until further notice.

The areas under the advisory include:

  • W. 18th St from Main to Cedar
  • Cedar St from W. Crowder to W. 21st
  • Chestnut St from 18th to Railroad Ave

The water supply will be temporarily turned off for approximately two hours in the locations listed above. The boil advisory takes effect starting at 9:00 a.m. on November 1, 2033. Unless the advisory is re-issued, the boil advisory will expire 30 hours after it is issued, or at 3 p.m. on November 2, 2023.

Residents are urged to stay informed and adhere to the advisory guidelines for health and safety. For more details or queries, contact Trenton Municipal Utilities at (660) 359-3211 or visit the city of Trenton website, or residents can send inquiries via email to [email protected].

Post Views: 13
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com