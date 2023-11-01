Trenton Municipal Utilities issued a boil advisory for several locations within the city today. Residents in the affected areas are advised to boil water for consumption until further notice.

The areas under the advisory include:

W. 18th St from Main to Cedar

Cedar St from W. Crowder to W. 21st

Chestnut St from 18th to Railroad Ave

The water supply will be temporarily turned off for approximately two hours in the locations listed above. The boil advisory takes effect starting at 9:00 a.m. on November 1, 2033. Unless the advisory is re-issued, the boil advisory will expire 30 hours after it is issued, or at 3 p.m. on November 2, 2023.

Residents are urged to stay informed and adhere to the advisory guidelines for health and safety. For more details or queries, contact Trenton Municipal Utilities at (660) 359-3211 or visit the city of Trenton website, or residents can send inquiries via email to [email protected].