Chillicothe Police Department activity report for October 4, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department, located at 613 Walnut St., has released its activity report for October 4, 2023.

In addition to the specific incidents mentioned below, officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and followed up on numerous investigations.

The Chillicothe Police Department received a total of 109 calls for service on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

7:17 a.m. – An officer was dispatched to Clay and Walnut Streets for an investigation.

7:34 a.m. – The Children’s Mercy Hospital contacted the department to discuss a potential child abuse case. The officer collected information, and the investigation is ongoing.

8:09 a.m. – The Children’s Division reached out to an officer concerning an emergency. The situation was managed by the officers on duty.

8:30 a.m. – Officers visited multiple locations gathering information related to the reported child abuse case.

8:32 a.m. – A citizen inquired about the procedure to retrieve recovered property.

8:37 a.m. – An officer attended to court duties at the courthouse.

9:11 a.m. – The Children’s Mercy Hospital made another call to discuss the ongoing child abuse investigation.

10:01 a.m. – A patrol unit was taken in for maintenance.

10:17 a.m. – Officers were at an elementary school as part of an ongoing investigation.

10:18 a.m. – The Animal Control (A/C) Officer searched for a reported missing dog, which was later found and returned home.

10:21 a.m. – The A/C Officer addressed a complaint about a neighbor’s dog in the 900 block of Broadway Street.

10:22 a.m. – A loose dog was reported at Walnut and Jackson Streets. The A/C Officer patrolled the area in response.

10:57 a.m. – Two individuals visited the police department to discuss an ongoing investigation with officers.

11:13 a.m. – The Prosecutor’s Office contacted an officer, who then addressed the call.

11:14 a.m. – An individual arrived at the police department for a scheduled appointment with an officer.

12:27 p.m. – An officer returned to the courthouse for court-related duties.

1:34 p.m. – Officers investigated a potential scam/fraud incident in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. No criminal evidence was found, but an informational report was documented.

1:41 p.m. – An officer returned a call to a citizen regarding an ongoing investigation.

1:44 p.m. – The patrol vehicle was retrieved post-maintenance.

2:11 p.m. – The City Administrator visited the police department to meet with the Chief.

2:44 p.m. – A call was received about a stray animal. The A/C Officer was informed.

2:47 p.m. – The Community Resource Center reached out to an officer, who then managed the call.

3:21 p.m. – Officers visited the 200 block of Jackson Street to investigate a reported theft. A report was filed.

4:00 p.m. – Officers conducted an investigation in the 300 block of Clay Street.

4:12 p.m. – An individual surrendered at the police department on an active Caldwell County Warrant for speeding and lack of insurance. After processing, the individual posted an appearance bond.

4:39 p.m. – An officer returned a registration plate to the License Office.

4:47 p.m. – Citizens reported a dog collision with their moving vehicle at the police department. No report was filed.

4:54 p.m. – Fingerprinting services were provided to an individual at the police department.

5:43 p.m. – An officer attempted paper service in the 1300 block of Walnut Street but couldn’t make contact with the subject.

6:22 p.m. – Officers attended a training session at the Municipal Airport.

6:59 p.m. – A report was received about individuals bothering customers in the 600 block of W. Business 36. The vehicle in question had left by the time officers arrived.

7:05 p.m. – An inquiry about the retention period for seized property was addressed by an officer.

8:28 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Jennings. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.

9:06 p.m. – Officers assisted a concerned citizen in the 500 block of W Mohawk who believed they were being stalked. After speaking with the individual, officers determined no crime was taking place.

