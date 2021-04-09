Chillicothe Police Department acquires new tools to assist with community safety

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department has acquired new tools as part of a community safety initiative that started last year after receiving the law enforcement tax. Police Chief Jon Maples reports the department now has the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and four radar speed display trailers.

The Community Crime Map connects law enforcement with the community to help reduce crime and improve public safety. Maples explains crime mapping helps the public get a better idea of crime activity, so residents can make more informed decisions about how to stay safe. It also helps law enforcement with analyzing and problem solving crime as well as analyzing staffing issues and time frames.

The map automatically alerts the public about recent crime activity and helps improve communication between the public and law enforcement through anonymous tips. The crime map can be accessed at chillicothecity.org/police-department or communitycrimemap.com.

Maples says the four radar speed display trailers will be “a great tool” and provide active visual feedback to motorists. They will assist the Chillicothe Police with speeding violations and enable them to collect traffic data. He notes the trailers will be placed in problematic areas, collect data, and focus patrol units in those areas.

Radar speed signs aid in controlling traffic speed. They are additional LED-lit signs that sit just below the static speed limit sign. They are capable of recording the speed of an oncoming vehicle and displaying it through the lights. Maples says there are multiple benefits to using a radar speed sign.

