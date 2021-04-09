Multiple agencies work with Putnam County Sheriff during investigation that leads to the arrest of two individuals

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Unionville Police Department and Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control on an investigation that led to the arrest of two individuals April 8th.

The sheriff’s office reports one of the individuals tried to elude arrest by fleeing from law enforcement on foot. The person was apprehended later.

The two individuals were accused of being in possession of a stolen rental truck from Waukee, Iowa, illicit drugs, stolen property, several falsified identification cards, and fictitious payroll and personal checks.

Online court information indicates 42 year old Jeremy Michael Baird and 29 year old Randi Kay Hanrahan have each been charged with the felonies of forgery, possession of a forging instrument, tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree, and attempted delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Hanrahan has also been charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Bond for each is $20,000 cash only.

Probable cause statements from Putnam County Sheriff Jason Knight say Baird and Hanrahan were being investigated for passing bad checks in Unionville. During the investigation, it was determined there was a stolen U-Haul pickup truck from Waukee, Iowa involved with them.

After they were located at the Circle R Motel in Unionville, Hanrahan reportedly fled from the scene.

Knight reports the vehicle recovery, tow inventory, and investigation revealed about 19 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and several plastic baggies in a make up bag. Another digital scale was reportedly found in a motel room.

There was also said to be drivers licenses and other identification information of other people and fictitious checks. It was noted Baird also was in possession of laptop computers, printers, a label maker, a Cricut machine, and a scanner.

