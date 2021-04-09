Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeks driver who fled the scene of a crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a white male who allegedly fled on foot from a vehicle crash April 8th. The crash happened on Route E at County Road 211.

The sheriff’s office reports a female in the car said the man’s name is Jason Hall.

He reportedly ran north through an adjacent field. It is unknown if he has any outstanding warrants or if he is armed.

Hall is described as being six feet to six foot-one inch tall, having a thin build, being clean shaven, and having a buzzed haircut. He is in his mid 40s and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a blue Lakers jersey.

Anyone who sees someone that matches Hall’s description is asked to call local law enforcement or 911.

(Photo courtesy Carroll County Sheriff’s Department)

