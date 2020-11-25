Chillicothe man charged with leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Chillicothe man has been charged in Clinton County with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The crash happened four miles east of Lathrop on November 23rd in which a truck driver died.

Forty-three-year-old John Pollock also faces tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree. Pollock entered a plea of not guilty on November 24th. Bond remains at no bond. He is scheduled for a bond review hearing on December 1st. The Missouri Highway Patrol report indicated the individual was initially from Byrnes Hill, however, when the charges were filed, it was discovered his actual address was in Chillicothe.

Forty-four-year-old Benjamin Reed of Kansas City was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Highway 116. The Highway Patrol reported Reed drove a tractor-trailer east when a westbound utility truck, driven by Pollock, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the side of the semi. The tractor-trailer went out of control and ran off the north side of the road before overturning several times and ejecting Reed.

The Patrol arrested Pollock nearly four hours after the accident.

