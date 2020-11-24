Bond Denied: Gallatin man charged with felony rape and misdemeanor kidnapping

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Gallatin man has been charged in Daviess County with felony rape, second degree, and misdemeanor kidnapping, third degree.

Bond was denied for 40-year-old Randy Rhoades, and an arraignment is scheduled for December 1st.

A probable cause statement accuses Rhoades of having sexual intercourse with a woman, knowing she did not want to.

Rhoades was charged in Daviess County in October with misdemeanor sexual misconduct, first degree, first offense. He entered a plea of not guilty to that charge and is scheduled for a plea or trial setting on December 1st.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares