Chillicothe Fire Department responds to garage fire on Atkins Drive

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Sunday afternoon responded to a garage fire with a vehicle inside at 1404 Atkins Drive. The property owner was listed as Jose Gutierrez of the same address.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully-involved garage fire that had spread into the attic and to the sides of the structure.

Gas utilities were shut off, however, the electric meter was unable to be shut off due to the proximity of the fire. Chillicothe Municipal Utilities was called to secure electricity.

After a short time, the fire was under control. Vertical ventilation had been done on the roof of the garage. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was called in to investigate the blaze.

Approximately 2,000 gallons of water were used to fight the fire, with firefighters on the scene for nearly one and one-half hours Sunday.

Chillicothe police stated the owners were not at home.

Related