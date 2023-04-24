Obituary & Services: John Thomas Cragg

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

John Thomas Cragg – age 87 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, at HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton, FL.

John was born on January 12, 1936, the son of Dean and Lucille (Ratliff) Cragg in Kirksville, MO. John was a 1953 graduate of Kirksville High School. He enlisted in the Naval Reserves as a high school senior and continued to serve his country in the United States Army from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956. John married Nita Drummond on November 2nd, 1957, at the Methodist Church in Lancaster, MO.

In 1959, John obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University). He furthered his education by obtaining a Master’s Degree in Business Education in 1972. John taught in Jamestown, MO (1959-1961); he worked at Cragg Window Company (1961-1969); he went back to teaching at Memphis, MO (1969-1973), followed by Story City, IA (1973-1974) and he finished his career in Gallatin, MO (1974-1998) where he taught typing and other business courses, was the COE coordinator, and also coached the high school boys’ golf team.

John was a long-time member of the Gallatin United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on the church board. He also belonged to the Gallatin Lion’s Club and the Daviess County Country Club for many years, and the Missouri Retired Teacher’s Association. He was an avid golfer and bridge player, and enjoyed wintering in Bradenton, Florida in his retirement. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Juli Cragg Hilliard, great-grandson Jarren Cragg, siblings Rev. Beryl Cragg and Linda Chance, sister-in-law Barbara Meeker Cragg, and brothers-in-law Richard Wellman and Charles Chance.

John is survived by his wife Nita Cragg of the home, children Jay Cragg (LeAnn) of Milan, MO, Chris Cragg (Susan) of Grapevine, TX, Melissa Lowrey (David) of Laredo, MO, Jeff Cragg of Berthoud, CO, Sarah Gilbert (Jeff) of St. Charles, MO, son-in-law Dozier Hilliard of Bradenton, FL, sisters Judy Cragg Wellman of Quincy, IL and Janet Cragg Bean (Ron) of Lake in the Hills, IL, 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin United Methodist Church, Fort Madison Cemetery, or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness (Gallatin, MO) in care of the funeral home. Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The funeral service will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Gallatin United Methodist Church. Friends may call after 9 am., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fort Madison Cemetery in Adair County, MO at 2:30 pm., Saturday.

