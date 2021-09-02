Chillicothe City Council take action on personnel matters

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council took action on personnel matters during an executive session on August 30th.

Chillicothe City Clerk Rozanne Frampton reports the council approved increasing the number of paid-by-call firefighters by one and hiring Hollie Anderson as that additional firefighter/medic. The hiring will be contingent upon a physical.

Casey McCollum and Carrie Algozzini were hired as full-time police dispatchers contingent upon physicals.

The council voted to terminate the employment of 911 Dispatcher Audrey Jones, effective September 2nd.

A temporary detective promotion was approved for Kami Nelson. A temporary sergeant promotion was approved for Matthew McCurry. Both of the promotions will last until March 31st. City Administrator Darin Chappell reports Nelson and McCurry will fill slots that will be open on a temporary basis when other officers are being reassigned.

