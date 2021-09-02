Thompson Research Center in Spickard to host Silvopasture Workshop

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Thompson Research Center in Spickard will host a Silvopasture Workshop on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Silvopasture is a livestock grazing system that includes timbered pasture. The workshop will start with a pasture walk that looks at the current grazing system in place at Thompson. Dr. Ashley Conway, a researcher from MU’s Center for Agroforestry, will be discussing the current work she is performing to add more silvopasture at Thompson and how producers can implement silvopasture in their own grazing system.

The workshop is free to attend and will run from 10 am-2 pm. A boxed lunch will be provided. Contact Jenna Monnig at the Mercer County Extension office at 660-748-3315 with questions or for more information.

