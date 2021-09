Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports it is investigating an illegal trash dump into the Weldon River at the Route A bridge in northwest Grundy County.

A refrigerator and several bags of trash were allegedly dumped over the bridge into the river.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 660-359-2828 or submit a tip through its app.

Related