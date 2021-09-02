Bridge work scheduled for Route 36 in Macon County

Local News September 2, 2021 KTTN News
Bridge Work
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

MoDOT crews will be doing bridge work on U.S. Route 36 in Macon County. Please see the dates and locations below. All work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.

  • U.S. Route 36 (eastbound) – Sept. 7, one-lane traffic at Chariton River Bridge, located three miles west of Route UU, for bridge maintenance.
  • U.S. Route 36 (eastbound) – Sept. 8, one-lane traffic at Middle Fork Chariton River Bridge, located one mile east of Missouri Route 3, for bridge maintenance.

Use caution if you will be driving through these areas. 

Post Views: 8
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.