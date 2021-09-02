Bridge work scheduled for Route 36 in Macon County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

MoDOT crews will be doing bridge work on U.S. Route 36 in Macon County. Please see the dates and locations below. All work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.

U.S. Route 36 (eastbound) – Sept. 7 , one-lane traffic at Chariton River Bridge, located three miles west of Route UU, for bridge maintenance.

U.S. Route 36 (eastbound) – Sept. 8, one-lane traffic at Middle Fork Chariton River Bridge, located one mile east of Missouri Route 3, for bridge maintenance.

Use caution if you will be driving through these areas.

