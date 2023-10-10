Chevrolet Impala overturns after hitting hay bale on Highway H near Sheridan

Local News October 10, 2023
Accident-Crash graphic
A single-vehicle accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, October 10, on Highway H, about two miles north of Sheridan.

Avery N. Emery, a 22-year-old woman from Maryville, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Highway H when she reportedly failed to navigate a curve. As a result, her car veered off the west side of the road. After striking a hay bale, the Impala began to overturn and eventually came to rest on its front bumper, facing west.

Emery had her seat belt fastened at the time of the accident but suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Worth County EMS to Mosaic in Maryville for treatment.

The Chevrolet Impala sustained total damage and was later towed by Raymond Smith’s towing service.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

